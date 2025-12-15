Apple Fitness+ Now Available In India: Check Monthly Price, Free Trial, And Workouts

Apple has officially launched its Fitness+ service in India. The health and wellness subscription, which first launched globally in 2020, is now available to Indian users through the Apple Fitness app. With this move, Apple Fitness+ is now live in 49 countries worldwide. Also Read: Samsung Beats Apple! World’s First 2nm Mobile Exynos 2600 Chip Is Here, Galaxy S26 Series Likely to Get It

What does it offer? The service focuses on guided workouts, real-time performance tracking, and personalised fitness plans, all designed to work seamlessly across Apple devices.

Apple Fitness+ price in India

Apple Fitness+ is available on a subscription basis. In India, the pricing starts at Rs 149 per month, while you can also opt for an annual plan priced at Rs 999. The subscription is not included in Apple One, so it needs to be purchased separately. However, Apple allows Fitness+ to be shared with up to five family members using Family Sharing.

Apple is also offering a one-month free trial if you are new to it. Additionally, customers who purchase eligible Apple products – such as a new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods Pro (3rd gen), or Powerbeats Pro 2. It can get three months of Fitness+ for free, provided the devices support the latest software.

What workouts does Apple Fitness+ offer?

Apple Fitness+ supports 12 different workout types, including Strength, Yoga, HIIT, Pilates, Dance, Cycling, Kickboxing, and Meditation. Workouts range from 5 minutes to 45 minutes, making them easy to fit into different routines.

You can follow trainer-led videos on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Those using an Apple Watch can also see live metrics on screen, such as heart rate, calories burned, and Activity Ring progress.

One of the biggest highlights of Fitness+ is Custom Plans. You can also create personalised workout schedules based on their preferred activities, workout duration, trainers, and days of the week. Apple also offers pre-built plans like Stay Consistent, Push Further, and Get Started, aimed at different fitness levels.

The app also features Collections, which group workouts and meditations around specific goals, such as preparing for a 5K run or focusing on Pilates.

Fitness+ integrates deeply with Apple Music, offering genre-based playlists and Artist Spotlight workouts featuring popular global artists. Meditation sessions are also part of the service, with themes like Calm, Sleep, and Sound.

Apple has also included the Time to Walk feature, which combines guided walking sessions with stories, photos, and music from well-known personalities.