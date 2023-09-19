iPhone 15, Watch Series 9 sale in India: Apple’s newly announced iPhone 15 series smartphones and Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 will be up for purchase in India starting September 22. Ahead of the official sale, Apple has announced a host of new offers that will significantly reduce the price of these devices via Apple’s online store and its official retail stores in the country, that is, Apple BKC and Apple Saket.

As a part of these offers, Apple is offering an instant discount of up to Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 15 series smartphones and a discount of up to Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the new Apple Watch models. In addition to this, the company is also offering no-cost EMI option on purchases made via the cards of select banks.

Top offers on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

As far as the specific offers are concerned, Apple is offering an instant discount of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max and an instant discount of Rs 5000 on the purchase of the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus. Apple is also offering Apple Trade-In offer along with a no-cost EMI of either three months or six months on the purchases made via eligible HDFC Bank cards.

In addition to this Apple has also announced offers on the purchase of older iPhone models from its official online store and its retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai. Apple says that it is offering an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus, a discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13 and that of Rs 2,000 on the purchase of the iPhone SE using eligible HDFC Bank cards. It is also offering instant trade-in credit along with no-cost EMI option on the purchases made from cards of leading banks.

Top offers on Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2

Coming to the company’s newly launched smartwatches, the company announced that it is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on the purchase of Apple Watch Ultra 2, Rs 2,500 on the purchase of Apple Watch Series 9 and that of Rs 1,500 on Apple Watch SE from eligible HDFC Bank cards. The company is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI to the buyers.