  • Android Users Get Emergency Live Video Tool: How It Works And Where It’s Available

Android Users Get Emergency Live Video Tool: How It Works And Where It’s Available

Google has introduced Emergency Live Video for Android, allowing responders to request real-time camera footage during crises. Will you get it?

Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 11, 2025, 12:25 AM (IST)

911

photo icon New Android Feature Lets You Share Live Video With Emergency Services

Google is rolling out a new safety feature for Android users that could make a real difference during emergencies. Called Emergency Live Video, the tool allows verified responders to request a live video feed from your phone so they can see exactly what’s happening around you – in real time.

This is part of a larger push from Google to make Android more useful during critical situations, and it works on phones running Android 8 or newer with Google Play Services.

What Emergency Live Video actually does

Until now, most emergency tools have relied on your location or your ability to speak during a call. But in situations where you can’t explain what’s happening, visuals often matter more. With Emergency Live Video, a dispatcher can send a request during your 911 call or emergency text.

Here’s how it works:

  • You get a notification asking if you want to share live video
  • You tap once to start streaming
  • The responder sees your camera feed to assess the situation
  • You can stop sharing at any time

Importantly, you cannot start a live stream yourself – only a certified emergency responder can request it. Google also says all video feeds are encrypted end-to-end. This can help responders understand things like the severity of an accident, a medical situation, or even guide you through life-saving steps like CPR before help arrives.

Where is it available?

The feature is rolling out first in:

  • United States
  • Select regions in Germany
  • Select regions in Mexico

Google says it’s working with public safety teams worldwide, so more countries are expected to follow. Since the feature runs through Play Services, users won’t need a system update – it will appear automatically once it’s enabled in their region.

Part of Android’s growing emergency toolkit

This isn’t the first time Google has expanded into crisis-response tools. Android already offers:

  • Car Crash Detection
  • Fall Detection
  • Emergency Location Service
  • Satellite SOS for no-network scenarios

Emergency Live Video simply adds another layer – this time, giving responders eyes on the situation.