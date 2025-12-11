Android Users Get Emergency Live Video Tool: How It Works And Where It’s Available

Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 11, 2025, 12:25 AM (IST)
Google is rolling out a new safety feature for Android users that could make a real difference during emergencies. Called Emergency Live Video, the tool allows verified responders to request a live video feed from your phone so they can see exactly what’s happening around you – in real time.
This is part of a larger push from Google to make Android more useful during critical situations, and it works on phones running Android 8 or newer with Google Play Services.
Until now, most emergency tools have relied on your location or your ability to speak during a call. But in situations where you can’t explain what’s happening, visuals often matter more. With Emergency Live Video, a dispatcher can send a request during your 911 call or emergency text.
Here’s how it works:
Importantly, you cannot start a live stream yourself – only a certified emergency responder can request it. Google also says all video feeds are encrypted end-to-end. This can help responders understand things like the severity of an accident, a medical situation, or even guide you through life-saving steps like CPR before help arrives.
The feature is rolling out first in:
Google says it’s working with public safety teams worldwide, so more countries are expected to follow. Since the feature runs through Play Services, users won’t need a system update – it will appear automatically once it’s enabled in their region.
This isn’t the first time Google has expanded into crisis-response tools. Android already offers:
Emergency Live Video simply adds another layer – this time, giving responders eyes on the situation.
