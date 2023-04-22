Big B sings 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk' as his Twitter blue tick returns

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan thanked Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way after his blue tick on the micro-blogging website was restored. Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote: “T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.” (Musk brother! I thank you very much! That blue tick is back again next to my name). Also Read - Twitter makes paid verification mandatory for advertisers

He then gave a hilarious spin to the song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast' from the 1994 film 'Mohra'. The song is originally picturised by Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon. He wrote: "Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk." (What to tell you, brother! I feel like singing! Want to hear? Here it goes: "Tu cheez badee hai musk musk… too cheez badee hai, musk."

T 4624 –

ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका !

उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !

अब का बताई भैया ! 😁

गाना गये का मन करत है हमार !

सनबो का ?

इ लेओ सुना :

"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk … तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

Bachchan wrote an amusing tweet after he lost his blue tick on April 20 alongside many other legacy verified users. In what sounds like forked Allahabadi, the tweet conveyed that he subscribed to Twitter Blue but still did not get his blue tick. He said he was folding his hands before Musk to grant him the blue tick and if that does not make the cut, he insisted on touching his feet.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in ‘Project K’. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will hit the screens on January 12, 2024. Amitabh will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Section 84’, a courtroom drama thriller written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

Twitter purged all legacy verified users on April 20, removing the blue tick from their profile names. Earlier, blue ticks or checkmarks were granted after a thorough verification process was followed per the company’s old verification system. But after Musk took over the reins of Twitter, he rejigged the verification system to become a paid service. Only those who paid for the Twitter Blue subscription can have a blue tick. Consequently, famous personalities such as the Pope, Rahul Gandhi, Beyonce, Cristiano Ronaldo, Taylor Swift, and several government-associated accounts of different countries lost their verified status.

— Written with inputs from IANS