Amazon Trims Staff in Buy with Prime unit: Here's what we know

Amazon has announced that it is trimming its Buy with Prime unit in a bid to make their processes sleek and productive. According to a Report by Reuter, the company has announced that it has cut less than five percent of the employees from the unit.

For the unversed, Amazon launched Buy with Prime for retailers back in 2022. The service is available for merchants who are not Amazon merchants and it provides fulfillment and delivery services through its logistics network. In addition to access to a huge logistics network, Buy with Prime service helps merchants acquire more customers and provide fast and free delivery to their subscribers.

As per reports, some of the employees affected by the latest job cuts in Amazon’s Buy with Prime unit worked in the company’s multichannel fulfilment unit, which sits alongside Buy with Prime under the “Project Santos” organisation. Furthermore, reports suggest that the company is helping its laid-off workers in finding new positions elsewhere within the company. It is also providing sacked workers their pay and benefits for at least 60 days along with a severance package.

“We regularly review the structure of our teams and make adjustments based on the needs of the business and, following a recent review, we’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate a small number of roles on our Buy with Prime team,” IANS quoted an Amazon spokesperson as saying.

It is worth noting that the layoffs in the company’s Buy with Prime unit come almost a week after the Amazon-owned audiobook and podcast division — Audible — announced to lay off five percent of its staff. More than 100 employees. In the same week, the company announced to lay off hundreds of employees at Twitch, Prime Video and MGM Studios. Amazon also cut some jobs in its Alexa voice assistant division. When combined together, the layoffs in these divisions lead to several hundred employees leaving the company.

The recent round of layoff follows the extensive job cuts that we saw in 2022 and 2023. Amazon particularly cut more than 27,000 jobs across divisions last year.