Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report

Amazon has announced a lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR.

Amazon has announced a lay off another 9,000 employees in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitch, advertising, and HR. In a memo, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that as the company concluded the second phase of its operating plan (“OP2”) this past week, “I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks a” mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch”.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” he added. Amazon initially eliminated 18,000 positions in January and as “we completed the second phase of our planning this month, it led us to these additional 9,000 role reductions”.

Jassy said that although “you will see limited hiring in some of our businesses in strategic areas where we’ve prioritised allocating more resources”.

Recently, Meta announced that it is slashing 10,000 more jobs from its company. While most of these job cuts will happen in the coming two months, others will happen throughout the course of the year. Furthermore, the company also said that it will be closing 5,000 additional open roles for which the company hasn’t hired yet.

The layoffs will be accompanied by a significant change in the company’s working structure, which will include flattening various divisions, canceling lower priority projects, and reducing hiring rates. Meta also said that it plans to further reduce the head count of its recruiting team and its international teams sitting outside of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

  • Published Date: March 21, 2023 8:04 AM IST
