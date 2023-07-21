Amazon Prime stands tall and rooted in the Indian markets catering to many services across India. With the Amazon Prime membership, it offers an irresistible gateway to a world of entertainment, convenience, and exclusive benefits on Amazon. The membership comes with exciting packages at attractive plans worth buying:

If you’re on the verge of buying an Amazon Prime membership: Here’s how much it will cost you:

Plan Price Monthly Prime (1 month) Rs 299 Quarterly Prime (3 months) Rs 599 Annual Prime (12 months) Rs1499 Annual Prime Lite (12 months) Rs 999

Amazon Prime monthly membership:

Amazon has added the one-month Prime membership which can be availed through select banks only.

Amazon Prime quarterly membership:

With Amazon Prime Quarterly membership you get access to all Amazon Prime benefits for three months at Rs 599.

Amazon Prime yearly membership:

Amazon also has a yearly membership which costs Rs 337 less than the quarterly plan if you plan to use Amazon services regularly. Amazon Prime yearly membership costs Rs 1,499, with all benefits included.

Amazon Prime Lite (annual) membership:

The Lite Membership costs Rs 999, you can purchase this membership using any electronic payment gateway, including the option of free one-two day delivery and the option of no-rush shipping.

Prime Rentals:

Amazon Prime also features exclusive movies and TV shows on a rental basis. The rental varies while some are offered at Rs 129, some at Rs 110. Stream movies or TV shows, Prime Rentals does not need Amazon Prime membership.

BENEFITS OF PRIME MEMBERSHIP:

1. Free delivery to eligible address:

With Amazon Prime membership, get free one-day delivery, two-day delivery, scheduled delivery, and same day delivery.

2. Discounted delivery charges to eligible address:

Amazon offers morning delivery, with no minimum order value required for free standard delivery.

3. Amazon ICICI Bank credit card:

Eligible Prime members earn five percent cashback on amazon.in purchases. The excluded itinerary is gift card purchases.

4. Prime Reading:

If you’re a bookworm Amazon Prime Reading is for you. Find your favorite e-books, comics, and more from the Amazon Reading catalog. Get access to your E-reader or the Free Kindle reading apps for Android, iOS, PC, and macOS.

5. Amazon Prime Music:

Find unlimited, ad-free access to different genres, playlists, stations, and millions of songs and albums at no additional cost.

6. Amazon Prime Video:

Amazon Prime Video is a hallmark of the platform, find unlimited ad-free video streaming of the latest movies, award-winning Amazon Originals, live sports, and TV shows from India and across the world. It is available on Android, and iOS.

7. Prime early access and exclusive deals:

With Amazon Prime membership you can get early access to lightning deals and deals of the day for Prime members.

8. Prime Advantage:

The exclusive advantage of Prime Membership is that you get no-cost-EMI across devices, and categories, with lower monthly installments, and also guaranteed six months of free screen replacements (in case of screen damage) by Acko at no extra cost.

9. Amazon family offers:

Amazon cares for your family. It orients itself to keep you updated to avail exclusive family offers, based on the recommendations of ages, and discount coupons as part of their Prime benefits.

10. Amazon gaming offers:

Amazon Prime members get free in-game content, every month which may require you to link your account with third parties as well.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO MOBILE EDITION:

Amazon India has interestingly offered Amazon Prime video subscription on a temporary basis to its prepaid customers. Here is how you can get it for free:

1. Airtel prepaid users (starting at Rs 699 only)

Amazon India has collaborated with Airtel to roll out a Mobile edition of Prime for free on a trial basis to its customers. The Prime video membership is in contention with the one and only monthly plan rolled out by Netflix. The Airtel prepaid users can avail of this offer with recharge plans and not available to purchase separately, it only possesses one user only.

Here’s the list of Airtel packages through which you can avail Amazon Prime membership: Mobile Edition:

Airtel Prepaid Plan Price Unlimited calling Data SMS Validity Plan Rs699 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 2.5GB/Day 100/Day 56 Days Amazon Prime Membership Rs999 Unlimited Local, STD, and, Roaming Calls 3 GB/ Day 100/Day 84 Days Amazon Prime Membership

2. Jio prepaid with free Prime membership (starting at Rs 699)

Amazon India has also collaborated with Jio to roll out Prime membership, keeping in mind it’s only for Jio postpaid users only. Here are all the plans with Amazon Prime membership:

Jio

Postpaid Plus Plan Unlimited calling Data SMS Plan Rs699 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 100GB 100/Day Amazon Prime Membership Rs1499 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 300 GB 100/Day Amazon Prime Membership

3. Vi (Vodafone Idea) postpaid plan with free Amazon Prime membership:



Vodafone Idea rolled out exciting Amazon Prime membership, exclusively for postpaid users only. These plans include:

Vi

Postpaid Plus Plan Unlimited calling Data Plan Rs501 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 90GB Amazon Prime Membership (6 months)plus exciting offers, on other platforms. Rs599 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 110 GB Amazon Prime Membership (6 months)plus exciting offers, on other platforms. Rs701 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls Unlimited Data Amazon Prime Membership (6 months)plus exciting offers, on other platforms. Rs999 Unlimited Local, STD, and Roaming Calls 200 GB +4 connections Amazon Prime Membership (6 months) plus exciting offers, on other platforms.

Getting on board with Amazon Prime membership is easy, it requires just a few steps:

Steps you need to know:

Step 1: Register and Login:

Go to amazon.in and register with your active mobile number or email.

Step 2: Click on Prime Membership:

From the homepage, click on Prime membership. Now select the preferred plans and follow the instructions on the screen to make the payment.

Following these steps will ensure that you have successfully logged in to Amazon Prime membership, with this you also get to avail all the benefits Amazon gives.