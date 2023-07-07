comscore Amazon plans to unveil new Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices in September
English | हिंदी
07 Jul, 2023 | Friday
Sign In
Hello! Manage Your Account
Sign In
Sign Up

Follow Us on

Trending : SonyInfinix Inbook X2 SlimSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5OnePlus FoldApple Vision Pro
  • Home
  • News
  • Amazon plans to unveil new Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices in September

Amazon plans to unveil new Echo, Fire TV, Kindle devices in September

Edited By: Shubham Verma | 1 minute, 10 seconds read

Published:Jul 07, 2023, 06:47 PM IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Amazon to launch new devices later this year.
Amazon to launch new devices later this year.
Comment

Is ready to launch the new range of Echo speakers and displays, Fire TV sticks and media players, and Kindle e-readers later this year.

Amazon Devices & Services is planning to unveil its new products on September 20 at its second headquarters, also known as HQ2, in the US. That means the company is ready to launch the new range of Echo speakers and displays, Fire TV sticks and media players, and Kindle e-readers later this year.

READ MORE
Amazon's 'Hey Disney!' smart assistant is now available for all Echo devices, but you can't use it yet

“The Devices & Services team has already had a very busy year, and now that Amazon’s HQ2 is officially open, it only feels right to gather there in a few months to share a bit more of what we’ve been working on. Mark your calendar for 9/20 for some news from us,” David Limp, Senior Vice President of Devices and Services at Amazon, posted on LinkedIn on Thursday.

READ MORE
Amazon launches fifth-gen Echo Dot in India: Check price, specs, availability

Amazon’s Devices & Services team is responsible for all of the various devices it manufactures, such as Kindle, Ring, Fire streaming devices, tablets, and more.

Meanwhile, Amazon has introduced a new free self-serve product customisation feature “Customise Your Product” in India, which is available across a wide selection of more than 10,000 products from 76 different categories. The feature offers an “intuitive” customisation experience which provides visual design tools to customers to personalise products, along with a product preview option to view the final customised product in real-time.

It also allows customers to personalise a wide range of products, including window blinds, blankets, home decor, wall art, furniture, engraved pen, and many more as per their creative requirements.

— IANS

Author Name | Shubham Verma

Related Stories

Tags

amazon echoamazon fire tvAmazon Kindle

STAY UPDATED WITH OUR NEWSLETTER

Select Language