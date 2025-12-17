Amazon Plans 370 Layoffs In Luxembourg Amid Global: AI Behind It?

Amazon’s global restructuring plans are now being felt closer to home in Europe. The company is set to cut 370 jobs at its European headquarters in Luxembourg, marking the largest round of layoffs in the country in more than two decades. Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Users Get This FREE Booster: 24×7 Live News At No Extra Cost

The move follows Amazon's earlier announcement to reduce its global workforce by around 14,000 roles as it reshapes teams and shifts focus toward long-term priorities, including artificial intelligence.

Why Luxembourg matters to Amazon

Luxembourg plays a key role in Amazon's European operations. The company has been present in the country since 2003 and has gradually expanded its footprint across e-commerce, engineering, supply chain, and software teams.

Even after the layoffs, Amazon will remain Luxembourg’s fifth-largest employer, with more than 4,000 employees still based there. The country’s business-friendly tax structure, high wages, and central location have made it a strategic base for the company’s regional leadership.

According to the Engagdet report, Amazon initially planned to cut 470 roles, but that number was reduced to 370 after discussions with employee representatives, as required under European Union labour laws. These rules mandate consultation before large-scale job losses can move forward.

Most affected employees are expected to be notified in February. In an internal memo, Amazon described the cuts as “adjustments that reflect business needs and local strategies,” adding that the severance packages offered go beyond typical industry standards.

AI Behind The Layoff?

Amazon has previously said that its global job reductions are part of a broader effort to streamline operations, reduce internal layers, and redirect resources toward AI and automation. Some reports suggest that software development roles are among the most affected, as AI tools increasingly take on coding and optimisation tasks.

The company has also hinted that more layoffs could follow in 2026, with hiring limited to priority growth areas.