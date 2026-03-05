Amazon layoffs 2026: Tech giant cuts jobs in Robotics division, what’s happening?

The technology sector is undergoing restructuring once again. A lot of big corporations are looking into their departments and projects in order to slash expenses and concentrate on the main operations. One of the recent examples is coming from the tech giant Amazon, which has recently reportedly announced new layoffs in its robotics division. According to the company, the move was a challenging but necessary one in the process of restructuring its workforce and its long-term strategy.

Amazon Confirms Layoffs

Reports state that the layoffs were announced in a message dispatched to the employees by the Amazon Robotics Vice President, Dresser. In the mail, he announced that the company is cutting some of the positions in the robotics team. Nevertheless, he also pointed out that robotics continues to be a central focus at the company.

The specific number of employees that have been affected has not been released publicly. It is reported that very few jobs were affected. Amazon indicated that the move is one of its periodic review of organisational structure to align teams with the objectives of the firm.

Company Will Provide Support to Affected Employees

Amazon stated that it will support employees that have been laid off. This involves severance allowance and extended health coverage. The company will also assist the affected employees in seeking new positions in Amazon or beyond the organisation.

Such transition support is common among large technology companies during team restructuring.

Amazon Layoffs Started After Pandemic

The recent layoffs follow a time of intensive hiring in the pandemic years. There was a steep rise in online shopping during this period and this made Amazon to hire a large number of employees in a short period.

Nevertheless, the company began to layoff employees in the end of 2022 as demand decreased and expenses rose. Amazon has since laid off over 57,000 corporate employees in several waves of layoffs.

Robotics Department Plays an Important Role

Despite these layoffs, robotics and automation continues to be a significant aspect of the Amazon business. Its fulfillment centres employ thousands of robots to assist in item transportation and accelerate the order processing speed.

It is also reported that some of the robotics projects that Amazon initiated, such as the Blue Jay warehouse robot program, have been abandoned. Rather, the company is concentrating on new systems that are aimed at enhancing efficiency within warehouses.

Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has been striving to streamline the company. He has talked of cutting management levels to ensure that Amazon can work at a high pace and in a more fruitful way.

Recent layoffs indicate that Amazon is still in the restructuring of its operations. The company continues to make major plans of robotics and automation even though some of the projects and roles are being trimmed down. Amazon will probably continue to invest into the technology that will assist in enhancing logistics and the speed of delivery over its global network.