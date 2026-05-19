Airtel’s new Rs 449 plan wants to keep your internet working even in a crowd

We have all been there at some point, when your phone suddenly struggles to load a page despite showing full network bars in crowded areas. That’s what Bharti Airtel wants to resolve with its newly launched Priority Postpaid service in India. The telecom giant has introduced the postpaid service powered by a 5G network, which is said to be the first in India. Also Read: These budget phones under Rs 15,000 come with big batteries and smooth displays

In other words, Airtel is basically promising a more stable and reliable connection for postpaid users with 5G network slicing, even if you are in crowded areas where networks usually become congested. The service starts at Rs 449 and is available on Airtel’s postpaid plans. Also Read: Airtel rolls out One Airtel service to combine mobile, WiFi and DTH into a single bill

What is 5G network slicing?

To understand this tech terminology, understand it in this way – when thousands of users in one area share the same mobile network resources, then the shared network gets overloaded. This leads to slower internet speeds, delayed messages, buffering, or unstable calls.

So, 5G network slicing helps operators to create virtual lanes inside the same 5G network to ease out the congestion. With Airtel Priority Postpaid, you will get access to the fastlane connectivity during heavy traffic conditions. That means whether someone is attending a packed concert, joining a work call in traffic, booking a cab in a crowded market, or streaming videos in busy public spaces, the network experience should remain more consistent.

Airtel Priority Postpaid Plan: What does it offer

The Priority service is currently available across all Airtel postpaid plans, starting with the Rs 449 individual plan. The base plan includes:

Priority on 5G via Fastlane technology

Unlimited calling and data

3000 SMS

Fraud detection and spam alerts

Airtel Xstream Play

Adobe Express Premium

100GB cloud storage

Family plans go higher with added benefits like Amazon Prime, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and even Netflix, depending on the plan tier.

Who will get it?

One important detail here is that existing Airtel postpaid customers do not need to manually activate the service. The telecom company says the feature will automatically roll out to eligible users. Meanwhile, prepaid users who want Priority access can switch through the Airtel Thanks app or by visiting Airtel retail stores.

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However, there is one condition: the service currently works only on 5G standalone (SA)-enabled smartphones running the latest software updates.