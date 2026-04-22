AI labels on videos, images, text must stay visible at all times: MeitY updates labelling rule

You must have seen several AI-generated photos, videos and even the anchors narrating the news just like the real presenter. It has now become common, whether it is online media or broadcast media. Now, the Indian government is making stricter rules on how AI-generated content is shown online. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed a stricter rule around labelling AI-generated content. Also Read: Over 10 OTT platforms under scanner as crackdown continues: What triggered the latest review

However, it also gives stakeholders more time to respond to the broader IT Rules changes. At a time when AI images, videos, and deepfakes are becoming more common, this step feels less surprising and more necessary. Also Read: YouTube’s AI tool to detect deepfakes now available to journalists and government officials

AI content labelling: What’s changing

As mentioned in a notice by the Meity, the key update is around how platforms display labels on AI-generated content. Earlier, platforms were only required to ensure that AI labels were “prominently visible.” Now, MeitY wants something stricter as the labels must remain continuously visible throughout the entire duration of the content. That means if you’re watching a video, viewing an image, or even reading AI-generated text, the label cannot disappear midway or flash briefly. It has to stay on-screen the whole time. Also Read: Elon Musk’s X tests ‘Made with AI’ label as India cracks down on deepfakes

This might sound like a small wording change, but in practice, it shuts down the possibility of temporary or easy-to-miss disclosures. This is important in the era where AI-generated content has seen a sharp rise, especially across social platforms. From edited images to realistic deepfake videos, it’s becoming harder for users to tell what’s real and what’s not.

For platforms, though, this also means stricter compliance. They’ll need to rethink how labels are designed and displayed across different formats.

Deadline extended for feedback

Alongside this update, MeitY has also extended the deadline for public feedback on the draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The earlier deadline of April 29 has now been pushed to May 7, 2026. This extension gives companies, platforms, and other stakeholders more time to review the changes, especially since the AI labelling tweak was added during the consultation phase itself.

The rules are still in draft form, which means more changes could happen based on feedback.

But the direction is quite clear — stricter transparency for AI content and tighter compliance expectations for platforms.

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As AI tools continue to grow, these kinds of guardrails are likely to become more common, not just in India but globally.