Call of Duty Warzone Caldera is shutting down: All questions answered

Activision Blizzard has an important piece of announcement for Call of Duty fans. The company has announced that it will soon be sunsetting the original free-to-play battle royale game dubbed as Call of Duty: Warzone, which is now known as Warzone Caldera. The company, via an announcement on its blog post said that the game will shut down completely on September 21, 2023. Also Read - US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision

“As of September 21, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will shut down, as our teams focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience,” the company wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Fate of Call of Duty: Mobile remains uncertain as Microsoft battles CMA over Activision deal

In its blog, Activision Blizzard also said that this move will allow developers to focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone, previously called Warzone 2.0. “Players should prepare for even more Warzone content across consoles and PC, as well as a new era of Battle Royale on the go with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which includes a shared Battle Pass and cross-progression,” Activision Blizzard added in its blog. Also Read - Sony opposes Microsoft’s Activision acquisition, says it could sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation

As #Warzone moves ahead with exciting new experiences to come, Warzone Caldera will shut down on Sept 21. All Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories and online services will expire on that date. Learn more👉 https://t.co/BmN8sEOlZ7 pic.twitter.com/MH83AkeHUl — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 22, 2023

What happens to the Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera progression and purchases now?

Activision Blizzard, in a support page, wrote that Warzone Caldera game progression and inventories will no longer be accessible after the game servers are shut down on September 21.

However, the good news is that any purchased content that is accessible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, or Call of Duty: Vanguard will still be available in those games on the same account used to play Warzone Caldera.

What happens to the Call of Duty Points now?

Furthermore, the company clarified that Call of Duty points will remain on the platform on which they were purchased. Previously purchased Call of Duty points are transferrable between Call of Duty games on the same platform on your linked Activision account.

How will Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera shutdown impact other COD games?

Activision Blizzard says that Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera shutdown will have no impact on other CoD games. “… the Warzone Caldera shut down has no impact to current Warzone gameplay, inventory, or player progression in Al Mazrah or the other available maps,” the company added.