Call of Duty Warzone Caldera is shutting down: All questions answered

comscore
News

Activision is shutting down Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera: Here's what happens to your purchases now

News

Activision has confirmed that it will be sunsetting Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera on September 21. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

Highlights

  • CoD: Warzone Caldera will sunset on September 21.
  • Developers will now focus on making future content for CoD.
  • All progress made in the game will also be lost.
CoD

Image: Activision

Activision Blizzard has an important piece of announcement for Call of Duty fans. The company has announced that it will soon be sunsetting the original free-to-play battle royale game dubbed as Call of Duty: Warzone, which is now known as Warzone Caldera. The company, via an announcement on its blog post said that the game will shut down completely on September 21, 2023. Also Read - US judge temporarily blocks Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision

“As of September 21, 2023, Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera will shut down, as our teams focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience,” the company wrote in a blog post. Also Read - Fate of Call of Duty: Mobile remains uncertain as Microsoft battles CMA over Activision deal

In its blog, Activision Blizzard also said that this move will allow developers to focus on future Call of Duty content including the current Warzone, previously called Warzone 2.0. “Players should prepare for even more Warzone content across consoles and PC, as well as a new era of Battle Royale on the go with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, which includes a shared Battle Pass and cross-progression,” Activision Blizzard added in its blog. Also Read - Sony opposes Microsoft’s Activision acquisition, says it could sabotage Call of Duty on PlayStation

What happens to the Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera progression and purchases now?

Activision Blizzard, in a support page, wrote that Warzone Caldera game progression and inventories will no longer be accessible after the game servers are shut down on September 21.

However, the good news is that any purchased content that is accessible in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, or Call of Duty: Vanguard will still be available in those games on the same account used to play Warzone Caldera.

What happens to the Call of Duty Points now?

Furthermore, the company clarified that Call of Duty points will remain on the platform on which they were purchased. Previously purchased Call of Duty points are transferrable between Call of Duty games on the same platform on your linked Activision account.

How will Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera shutdown impact other COD games?

Activision Blizzard says that Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera shutdown will have no impact on other CoD games. “… the Warzone Caldera shut down has no impact to current Warzone gameplay, inventory, or player progression in Al Mazrah or the other available maps,” the company added.

  • Published Date: June 23, 2023 7:29 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow Techlusive India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Most Popular

Call of Duty Warzone Caldera is shutting down: All questions answered

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r to launch on July 5

Apple Card may arrive in India soon in partnership with HDFC Bank

Google Meet s new feature will help people identify you in a group call

WhatsApp is getting new icons for communities, groups, but there's a catch

2023 HP Omen and Victus lineup first look: What to expect of 2023 HP lineup

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This?

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Interview with Graham Lenden, Corporate Affairs Officer, Saietta Group

Everything Netflix announced at TUDUM 2023 event

Related Topics

Latest Videos

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video

Reviews

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 Review: Can You 'Game' On This? - Video
5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level

Tech Updates/Launch

5 Tech Trends To Take Your Yoga Game To The Next Level
Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How

News

Google Lens Just Got A Whole Lot Better! Watch How
Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know

News

Did You Hear About Amazon Prime Lite? Here's All You Need To Know