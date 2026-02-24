8 best student-friendly tablets under Rs 10,000 you can buy in February 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Feb 24, 2026, 01:42 PM (IST)
Redmi Pad SE 4G offers an 8.7-inch display with 1340 x 800 resolution and support for 1 billion colors. It runs on the MediaTek Helio G55 processor. The tablet includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It supports WiFi and 4G connectivity. A 6650mAh battery powers the device. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate, dual speakers, and Dolby Atmos support. The tablet is available in Urban Grey at Rs 9,113.
Lenovo Tab M9 features a 9-inch (22.86 cm) HD display. It supports both WiFi and 4G networks. The tablet includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 128GB. It comes with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos audio support. The device is available in Arctic Grey at Rs 9,499.
Lenovo Tab M8 comes with an 8-inch HD display. It is powered by a MediaTek processor. The tablet offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. The device is available in Black color. The price is Rs 8,790.
IKALL N16 Tablet has an 8-inch HD display. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor. The device includes 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on Android 10. The tablet supports 4G calling, Wi-Fi, and voice calling features. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. A 4000mAh battery is included. It is available in Purple at Rs 6,899.
Kamvas Slate 10 features a 10.1-inch display. It offers 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device supports Wi-Fi connectivity and runs on Android 12. A stylus and a leather case with stand function are included in the box. It comes with a 1-year warranty. The price of this tablet is Rs 9,999.
IRA A1 Wi-Fi Only comes with an 11-inch Incell display. It runs on a 2 GHz Octa-Core processor. The tablet includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It operates on Android 15. A 6000mAh battery is provided for backup. The package includes free accessories such as an OTG cable and charger. The tablet is priced at Rs 8,850.
DOMO Slate SL39 offers a 10.1-inch display with 4G network support. It is equipped with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB. The tablet includes a dual SIM slot, Octa-Core processor, GPS, and Bluetooth connectivity. It is available in Grey color. The price is Rs 6,949.
The Baatu Enable Tablet is designed mainly for children. It features a 10.1-inch display and comes with built-in parental controls. Parents can manage screen time, block apps, monitor content, and track location. The tablet includes 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It supports both 4G connectivity and WiFi calling. A 6000mAh battery powers the device. The price of this tablet is Rs 7,149.
