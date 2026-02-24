8 best student-friendly tablets under Rs 10,000 you can buy in February 2026

4 8

IKALL N16 Tablet

IKALL N16 Tablet has an 8-inch HD display. It is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-Core processor. The device includes 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It runs on Android 10. The tablet supports 4G calling, Wi-Fi, and voice calling features. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. A 4000mAh battery is included. It is available in Purple at Rs 6,899.