Best home theatre systems under Rs 30000: Top picks for powerful surround sound in 2026

Written By Deepti Ratnam
Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam|
Published: Apr 22, 2026, 04:04 PM (IST)
A home theatre system is designed to deliver cinema like sound experience at home. It usually includes a soundbar or speakers with a subwoofer for deep bass and surround sound. These systems support multiple connectivity options like Bluetooth, HDMI and optical for easy setup with TVs and other devices.
Sony HT-S40R real 5.1 channel soundbar comes with Dolby Audio support and wireless rear speakers. It delivers 600W output with a subwoofer for strong surround sound. The system supports Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and optical connectivity. The price of this soundbar is Rs 26,990.
Logitech Z906 5.1 channel surround speaker system delivers 1000W output with THX certification. It is a wired setup that supports devices like Blu ray players, DVR, gaming consoles and mobile phones. The system provides powerful surround sound for home entertainment use. The price of this speaker system is Rs 30,995.
ZEBRONICS Juke BAR 9900 soundbar comes with 5.2.4 channel setup and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X. It delivers 725W output with wireless subwoofer and satellite speakers for surround sound. The system supports Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI eARC, optical, AUX and USB connectivity. The price of this soundbar is Rs 24,999.
JBL Cinema SB590 soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.1 channel setup with a dedicated center channel. It delivers 440W output and includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. The system supports HDMI eARC, Bluetooth and optical connectivity. The price of this soundbar is Rs 24,999.
Sony HT-G700 3.1ch soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS X support for immersive surround sound. It delivers 400W output and includes a wireless subwoofer for deep bass. The system supports Bluetooth, HDMI and optical connectivity with 4K HDR pass through. The price of this soundbar is Rs 24,990.
Small subwoofer home theater system comes with 5 wired speakers and a 4 inch woofer for surround sound. It has a built in amplifier and receiver for easy setup. The system supports HDMI ARC, optical and Bluetooth connectivity for TV and projector use. The price of this home theater is Rs 27,656.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9700 PRO soundbar comes with Dolby Atmos support and Bluetooth connectivity. It supports an external subwoofer for enhanced bass output. The system is designed for home theater use with immersive audio performance. The price of this soundbar is Rs 24,998.
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