Vivo X300 Ultra leak hints at 7000mAh battery, 200MP cameras, and India launch

Vivo seems to be preparing its next big flagship after the Vivo X300 Pro launch, which impressed everyone with its photography capabilities. Now, the latest leaks suggest that the tech giant is now preparing to bring the Vivo X300 Ultra. While the company hasn’t officially confirmed anything yet, reports suggest that the device may debut in China first and then arrive in India later. Also Read: Vivo X300 Pro Review: The Phone That Makes Your DSLR Nervous!

The smartphone is expected to launch alongside the Vivo X300 Max, expanding the brand’s premium lineup. According to tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata), the Vivo X300 Ultra could see a global rollout, including India. The unveiling is expected to happen following the Spring Festival, which concludes in early March. Although Vivo has remained silent so far. Also Read: Cheaper than iPhone 17, but still premium: Check these top 6 Android phones

Vivo X300 Ultra: What do we know so far

The Vivo X300 Ultra is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, built on a 3nm process. On the front, the device may feature a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO OLED display with a flat design. Leaks also point towards an IP69 rating against dust and water. Moreover, the Vivo X300 Ultra is rumoured to pack a 7,000mAh battery with the support of 100W wired fast charging along with 40W wireless charging.

Vivo X300 Ultra (V2562) : ✅ 200MP main

✅ 50MP UW

✅ 200MP periscope telephoto

✅ 5MP for better color accuracy🤳50MP (AF)

✅ Continuous optical zoom Others:

✅ SD 8 Elite Gen 5

✅ 6.82" 2K flat LTPO OLED

✅ 7000mAh🔋100W⚡40W

✅ USB 3.2,IP69,US FS Global & India 🇮🇳 launch ✅ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) February 3, 2026

Vivo’s Ultra phones are usually camera-focused, and this one appears no different. The handset is tipped to carry a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200MP primary sensor along with a 200MP periscope telephoto lens for long-range shots, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an additional sensor for colour accuracy. For selfies and video calls, a 50MP front camera is also expected.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

However, at this stage, everything remains based on leaks, so it’s wise to take the information with a pinch of salt. More concrete details should surface once the brand makes things official and announces the launch date.