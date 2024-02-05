Vivo V30 5G is the company’s latest smartphone to bring modest specifications such as a bright AMOLED display, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery, and a 50MP camera on the front. If you take a look at the full specifications of the phone, you will find it nearly identical to the Vivo S18 5G, which was launched in December last year in China. Even the design of the new V30 5G is somewhat similar to the S18 5G, but probably the major difference would be the availability. While the S18 5G is exclusive to China, the V30 5G is likely to be released in markets such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Pakistan, among others.

The global website of the company has listed the V30 5G, but if you are excited to immediately buy the phone in the aforementioned markets, you will be disappointed. That is because Vivo has not revealed the price or the exact timelines for the launch in each market. But the specifications of the Vivo V30 are all out, so you can make up your mind properly before the phone becomes available to buy whenever it does.

Vivo V30 5G specifications

The new Vivo V30 5G comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:0, and support for HDR10+. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display, as well. The specifications of the display look good on paper, and, probably, the best thing about the display is the support for 2800 nits of peak brightness. Powering the Vivo V30 5G is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, which is coupled with an Adreno 720 GPU. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the phone, which runs Android 14-based Funtouch OS.

The cameras on the Vivo V30 5G are better than those on the S18 5G, at least theoretically. There is a 50MP main camera with support for OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP camera for bokeh effects. People who take a lot of selfies will love the 50MP camera inside the punch-hole on the display. You get all the standard connectivity options on the Vivo V30 5G, alongside Hi-Res audio on stereo speakers and an IP54 rating for dust- and water resistance. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the phone and it supports 80W fast charging, which should allow the V30 5G to go from dead to 100 percent in less than half an hour.