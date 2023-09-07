Vivo V29e 5G was unveiled last month in India in the mid-range segment. The smartphone comes with a fancy design, dual-tone finish, and a curved display. Starting today, the smartphone can be purchased in the country. The device is priced under the Rs 30,000 price segment. Let’s take a look at the details.

Vivo V29e 5G sale: Price, offers, availability

The Vivo V29e 5G is priced at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and Rs 28,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Those with HDFC and SBI bank cards can get up to Rs 2,500 discount in the sale.

The smartphone has two color options Artistic Red and Artistic Blue. The former has a color-changing glass, where the Red shade can turn into Black.

Vivo V29e 5G specifications and features

The smartphone comes with a premium design and has a slim and sleek design. It sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It has up to 120Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ support and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It has a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Upfront, it has a 50MP selfie snapper. The camera has several features including modes like Beauty and Night.

At the helm, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.