Vivo T2 Pro 5G launch: Vivo has launched its Vivo T2 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a new addition to Vivo’s T series in India, which also includes T2 5G and T2x 5G smartphones. Vivo T2 Pro 5G comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED 3D curved display and Vivo claims that this is the slimmest smartphone in the Vivo’s Rs 25,000 segment. Some of the highlights features of this smartphone include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 64MP OIS camera, refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1300nits. Let’s look at the price and detailed specifications of Vivo T2 Pro 5G.

Vivo T2 Pro 5G India price and availability

Vivo T2 Pro 5G is available in New Moon Black and Dune Gold colours and two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of this smartphone is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 256GB storage variant is priced at 24,999. Interested buyers can purchase the smartphone starting today and it will go on sale starting September 29 at 4PM via Flipkart and Vivo India e-store.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit card and EMI transactions. In addition to this, there is also a Rs 1,000 exchange bonus available on Vivo T2 Pro 5G.