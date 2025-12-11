These OnePlus Devices Will Receive OxygenOS 16 This Month

The OxygenOS 16 rollout has been picking up pace over the past few weeks. At first, OnePlus started with its premium phones, and later, the update was pushed to a few Nord models earlier than expected. Now, December brings the next big batch of OnePlus smartphones.

If your device has been waiting in the queue, this is the month to check for updates more often. So, is your phone next in the list to get the OxygenOS 16 update? Have a look.

Which OnePlus phones are getting OxygenOS 16 in December?

According to the official roadmap, six devices are scheduled for the December rollout. Here’s the full list:

OnePlus 11 5G (already released)

OnePlus 11R 5G (coming soon)

OnePlus Nord 5 (released)

OnePlus Nord CE 5 (released)

OnePlus Nord 4 (released)

OnePlus Nord 3 5G (coming soon)

For most users, the update will arrive in batches. So even if your device is on the “released” list, you may need to wait a little before the OTA notification shows up. The remaining two models – the OnePlus 11R and Nord 3 – are expected to get the update in the next few days.

Will more devices get the update early?

Possibly. Last month, OnePlus pushed out updates ahead of schedule for a few Nord phones. With half the month still left, don’t be surprised if more models join the list sooner than planned. The next major phase is set for Q1 2026, which will bring OxygenOS 16 to:

OnePlus 10 Pro

Nord CE 4

Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Lite

How to check if OxygenOS 16 is available for you

If you want to check whether the update is live for you or not, then here is a quick way.

Trending Now

Go to the Settings

Click on About Device

Tap on OxygenOS

Here, check for Updates

If the rollout has reached your unit, the update should show up instantly.