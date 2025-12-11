These OnePlus Devices Will Receive OxygenOS 16 This Month

Published By: Divya | Published: Dec 11, 2025, 11:26 PM (IST)
The OxygenOS 16 rollout has been picking up pace over the past few weeks. At first, OnePlus started with its premium phones, and later, the update was pushed to a few Nord models earlier than expected. Now, December brings the next big batch of OnePlus smartphones.
If your device has been waiting in the queue, this is the month to check for updates more often. So, is your phone next in the list to get the OxygenOS 16 update? Have a look.
According to the official roadmap, six devices are scheduled for the December rollout. Here’s the full list:
For most users, the update will arrive in batches. So even if your device is on the “released” list, you may need to wait a little before the OTA notification shows up. The remaining two models – the OnePlus 11R and Nord 3 – are expected to get the update in the next few days.
Possibly. Last month, OnePlus pushed out updates ahead of schedule for a few Nord phones. With half the month still left, don’t be surprised if more models join the list sooner than planned. The next major phase is set for Q1 2026, which will bring OxygenOS 16 to:
If you want to check whether the update is live for you or not, then here is a quick way.
If the rollout has reached your unit, the update should show up instantly.
