Tecno Pova 5 Pro and the Tecno Pova 5 will be available on their first sale in India starting today. The two smartphones launched in India last week and they will up for purchase in the country starting 12PM via Amazon India starting today. The newly launch Tecno Pova 5 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space and it comes at a price of Rs 11,999 in India. On the other hand, the Pro variant of the device, that is, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes in two storage variants in the country. While the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 14,999 in India, the other variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 15,999 in the country.

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro with ARC interface launched in India

As far as the offers are concerned, Tecno is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the Tecno Pova 5 series. This will bring down the effective price of the Tecno Pova 5 to Rs 10,999. On the other hand, interested buyers who purchase the base variant of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro with 128GB of storage space will be able to purchase it for Rs 13,999, while the ones who purchase the 256GB variant of the device will be able to purchase it at a price of Rs 14,999. In addition to the exchange bonus, Tecno is also offering six months of no-cost EMI option to the interested buyers on the purchase of the Pova 5 series smartphones.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro

READ MORE Tecno Pova 5 series India launch scheduled for August 11

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a Backlit Arc Interface. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 13-based and has HiOS 13.1. On the camera front, the phone comes with a 50MP primary lens at the back and a 16MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.

Buy Now on Amazon

Tecno Pova 5

The Tecno Pova 5, on the other hand, comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset that is coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13.1. It has a 50MP dual rear camera at the back and an 8MP front facing camera. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.