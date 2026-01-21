Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra colours leaked ahead of launch; No iPhone 17 Pro-like Orange?

Samsung is in full swing to launch the flagship Galaxy S26 series by the next month. The series is expected to bring the usual standard model along with the mid-tier Galaxy S26 Plus and the top-end Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ahead of the official arrival, several leaks and rumours have already shed light on what new features these models may bring to the table. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: 5 biggest changes that will change the overall experience

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the models which is tipped to get several upgrades over the predecessor. Earlier, some renders suggested that the Ultra will get the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max-like Cosmic orange colour variant. However, the latest leak by the tipster Evan Blass says otherwise.

As per the latest leak, the Galaxy S26 Ultra may come in six different colour options – black, white, silver shadow, sky blue, cobalt violet, and pink gold. Also Read: 6 best tablets under Rs 40,000 that are worth your money in 2026

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: All we know

Apart from the colours, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to use the new 6.9-inch M14 OLED panel display, which will result in better brightness and power efficiency. Under the hood, the phone may pack the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM.

When it comes to cameras, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to feature the usual 200MP main camera along with the 50MP ultrawide, a 50MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and a 12MP telephoto with 3x zoom. Moreover, it may pack a 5,400mAh battery with 60W wired charging, which will be a good upgrade considering that the Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra expected launch and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place on February 25 in San Francisco. However, the final launch date is yet to be announced by the tech giant.