Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date leaks, and it’s later than usual

Samsung’s next Galaxy S-series launch may finally have a date. A leaked Galaxy Unpacked invite suggests that the Galaxy S26 series will be unveiled later than usual, with the event now tipped to take place toward the end of February. Also Read: Samsung says its next AR glasses will arrive this year: What we know so far

Galaxy Unpacked date surfaces online

The leaked invite was shared by tipster Evan Blass, who posted an image that appears to be an official teaser for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. The invite lists February 25, 2026, which is being linked to the launch of the Galaxy S26 series. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Buds 4, Buds 4 Pro price leaked ahead of possible launch along with Galaxy S26

If this date is accurate, it would be Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026. The company typically launches its Galaxy S phones in January or early February, so a late-February event would be a shift from its usual schedule. By comparison, the Galaxy S25 series was announced on January 22 last year.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

The event is expected to showcase three smartphones – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Earlier reports had suggested that Samsung was planning a Galaxy S26 Edge model as well. However, following weaker sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge, the company is now said to have dropped that model.

While Samsung has not shared any official details yet, leaks suggest that the phones could go on sale in select markets around mid-March, roughly two weeks after the launch event.

Invite hints at colour and accessories

Apart from the date, the leaked Galaxy Unpacked invite also hints at a possible hero colour for the Galaxy S26 series. The teaser features a violet-toned background, which lines up with earlier leaks pointing to a Cobalt Violet colour option for Samsung’s next flagship phones.

The event may not be limited to smartphones. Reports suggest that Samsung could also introduce its next-generation true wireless earbuds at the same even. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are expected to debut alongside the phones.

French publication Dealabs has leaked pricing details for the earbuds. As per the report, the Galaxy Buds 4 could be priced at EUR 179 (around Rs 19,600), while the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro may cost around EUR 249 (approx. Rs 27,300). The earbuds are said to launch in black and white, with an additional colour option possible exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Trending Now

Official confirmation still pending

Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked date or the products expected at the event. For now, the February 25 launch remains based on leaks, but multiple reports pointing to the same date suggest that an official announcement may not be far off.