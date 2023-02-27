Samsung Galaxy A14 4G launched, brings Helio chip, 5000mAh battery

Samsung last month launched the Galaxy A14 5G smartphone in several markets at once. All the models have the same specifications except for the processor, which is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 in the US and Exynos 1330 in some other markets. A new variant of the phone has now arrived. Samsung has launched the 4G version of the Galaxy A14, replacing both Dimensity 700 and Exynos 1330 with a less powerful, 4G MediaTek Helio chip. Also Read - This smartphone maker to use eco-conscious materials in all its mobile phones: Here's why

The Samsung Galaxy A14 has been launched in Malaysia now and the South Korean company has not said a word about bringing the phone to other markets in the near future. Samsung has revealed the specifications of the Galaxy A14 4G, but it has not said anything about the price.

Samsung Galaxy A14 4G specifications

Samsung’s new Galaxy A14 4G smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a FullHD+ resolution (1080×2408 pixels) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Samsung says the phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core chipset but does not reveal which. However, reports suggest a MediaTek Helio G80 processor powers the Galaxy A14 4G. The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, but if that is not enough for you, there is support for a microSD card. The phone comes with Android 13-based OneUI 5 software.

On the back of the Samsung Galaxy A14 4G, you get a 50-megapixel F1.8 main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone comes with a 13-megapixel camera. Powering the phone is a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G is 9.1mm thick and weighs 201 grams. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy A14 4G comes in Black, Silver, Green, and Dark Red colours, but the availability in Malaysia and the price are not confirmed yet.