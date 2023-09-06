Realme is all set to launch a new smartphone later today in India. The company will unveil the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, which appears to be a rebranded version of the recently launched Realme 11x. Along with the phone, the Chinese smartphone maker is also launching a pair of new TWS earbuds dubbed Realme Buds T300.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Buds T300 launch: How to watch Livestream

Realme will launch the Narzo 60x 5G and the Buds T300 today at 12 PM. The launch event will be streamed live on the company’s official YouTube channel. Those interested in watching the launch event can click on the preview below.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G specifications

If Realme Narzo 60x 5G turns out to be a rebranded version of the Realme 11x 5G, then it will have the following specifications.

The smartphone may come with a 6.72-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. The IPS LCD panel will likely have to 120Hz refresh rate and 550 nits of peak brightness. It may feature an 8MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. Similar to the Realme 11x 5G, it may have a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. A recent Geekbench leak revealed the same chipset. It may have 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is advertised to come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Although Realme is yet to confirm its pricing, the smartphone is anticipated to launch under the Rs 20,000 price segment.

Realme’s new Buds T300 TWS earbuds are advertised to come with a 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Driver. The earbuds will have 30dB Active Noise Cancellation support. Furthermore, expect features like fast charging and quick pair support.

The TWS earbuds are expected to arrive under the Rs 5,000 price segment in India.