Realme C83 5G India launch on March 7: Set to pack 7000mAh battery and 144Hz display confirmed

Realme is all set to expand its C-series lineup in India with the launch of the Realme C83 5G. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will debut on March 7 at 12 PM, and from what has been teased so far, this one is clearly focusing on two things: battery life and display smoothness. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite launched in India at Rs 9,999 with 6,300mAh battery: Check specs, features

A 7000mAh battery in a budget phone? That is enough make the things interesting. What else will it bring to the table? Here is everything to know about. Also Read: Realme P4 Lite 4G launching confirmed for Feb 20 with massive 6,300mAh battery: Here's all you need to know

Realme C83 5G launch date and availability

The Realme C83 5G will officially launch in India on March 7. The microsite is already live, confirming that the phone will be available via Flipkart, Realme.com, and offline stores. The company has also revealed two colour options, Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green. Also Read: 7 best budget ANC earbuds under Rs 5,000

The biggest talking point here is the 7000mAh “Titan” battery. Realme claims it can deliver extended video playback, long calling hours, and impressive standby time on a single charge. The phone will also support reverse wired charging, which means you can use it to charge other devices. There’s also bypass charging, a feature that can help manage heat during gaming sessions by drawing power directly instead of stressing the battery. Interestingly, Realme says the battery will stay “healthy” for up to six years.

Another feature that stands out is the 144Hz refresh rate display. That’s not something we usually see in this price range. From the teasers, the Realme C83 5G features a flat frame design with a rectangular camera module at the back. It is said to offer IP64 dust and splash resistance, along with MIL-STD 810H shock resistance certification.

Expected Price in India

Reports suggest the base variant (4GB + 64GB) could start at Rs 13,499, while higher variants may go up to Rs 17,499. Official pricing will be confirmed at launch.

If Realme manages to balance performance with this battery and display combination, the C83 5G could turn out to be an interesting budget option.