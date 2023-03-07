Realme on Tuesday launched a budget smartphone dubbed Realme C55. The Realme C55 is the newest device that comes with a ‘Mini Capsule Display’. It’s basically iPhone-like Dynamic Island that shows battery charging and music playing among other things. Also Read - Functionalities of fold phones are quite less: Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth

Some of the other highlights of the phone include a 64MP dual camera setup and MediaTek Helio chipset. Let's take a look at all the details of the device.

Realme C55 price, color, and availability

The Realme C55 is priced at Rp 2.499.000 (roughly Rs 13,300) for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rp 2.999.000 (roughly Rs 15,900) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - Realme C55 with Mini Capsule feature to launch on March 7, suggests tipster

It has three color options – Sunshower, Rainy Night, and Rainforest. It will be available in Indonesia via Shopee and Realme’s official website.

There’s no information on the India launch of the product. But as we get more details, we’ll update you with a fresh article.

Realme C55 specifications

The Realme C55 features an alluring design with its huge camera module on the back and a Mini Capsule display on the front. The device has a 6.72-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

It has a punch-hole panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

As for optics, it has a dual camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Assisting the rear cameras is an LED flash unit. There’s an 8MP front camera for clicking selfies.

Moving to the battery department, the device packs a 5,000mAh cell with 33W SuperVOOC charging. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and a 3.5mm audio jack for connecting your wired headphones.

It boots on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. It is a dual-SIM phone with 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2 support.