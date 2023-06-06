Realme has announced the early access sale for the upcoming Realme 11 Pro 5G series. Realme will launch Realme 11 Pro 5G series on June 8 at 12 PM and the sale is scheduled for the same day between 6 PM and 8 PM on Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. Also Read - Realme 11 Pro series launch timeline and design confirmed, Shah Rukh Khan becomes the new brand ambassador

Realme 11 Pro 5G series comprises two models- Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The series was launched in China in early May. As per the specifications of the variant launched in China, Realme 11 Pro 5G will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 100MP main camera and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The smartphone has MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU along with a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 with 33W SuperVOOC charging goes on sale in India

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has a 6.7-inch display with a 200MP main camera, 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali-G68 GPU along with a 5000mAh battery. Also Read - Realme Narzo N53 goes on special sale today: Check price, offer and specifications

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is designed by the Realme Design Studio and Matteo Menotto who is the former print and textile designer of GUCCI. The smartphones come with a 3D woven texture design.

Realme 11 Pro 5G series offers and availability

Realme 11 Pro 5G series will be available for early access sale on June 8 between 6 PM and 8 PM via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores.

Realme 11 Pro 5G offers

Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 1000 bank offer and Rs 500 coupon or discount up to Rs 1500 (Rs 1000 exchange + Rs 500 coupon) on Flipkart. In addition to this, a six-month no cost EMI option is also available.

On realme.com, interested buyers are offered Rs 1000 bank offer and Rs 500 coupon or they can also choose six months no cost EMI with Rs 500 coupon along with Rs 1000 coupon for Realme Watch, after the delivery.

In offline stores, buyers will get a free Realme Watch 2 Pro and a six-month no-cost EMI and up to 12 months of EMI.

Realme 11 Pro 5G+ offers

Interested buyers can avail up to Rs 1500 bank offer and Rs 500 coupon or discount up to Rs 2000 (Rs 1500 exchange + Rs 500 coupon) on Flipkart. In addition to this, a six-month no cost EMI option is also available.

On realme.com, interested buyers are offered Rs 1500 bank offer and Rs 500 coupon or they can also choose six months no cost EMI with Rs 500 coupon along with Rs 1500 coupon for Realme Watch, after the delivery.

On offline stores, buyers will get a free Realme Watch 2 Pro and six-month no cost EMI and up to 12 months EMI.

Additional benefit available on realme.com includes an additional 6-Month Warranty, 2X Coins, priority shipping from June 8 onwards, exchange support and 50 percent off on screen damage protection.