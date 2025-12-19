Realme 16 Pro Series Launch In India Set For January 6, 2026: What Is Coming?

After teasing the Realme 16 Pro series for over a week, the tech giant has announced the launch date of the upcoming series in India. While taking to the X, Realme has revealed that the Realme 16 Pro is coming on January 6th, 2026 at 12 PM IST. Also Read: Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specs Leak Ahead Of India Launch: Here’s What We Know

Along with the release date, the tech giant has also revealed the design of the upcoming number series. It seems to bring a slightly different square camera module at the back in a metal mirror finish, housing a triple camera setup along with the flash. The design is in collaboration with world-renowned designer Naoto Fukasawa. Apart from these, the tech giant has also revealed some specifications and features. Here is all we know.

Realme 16 Pro Specifications And Features: What We Know So Far

The Realme 16 Pro series is said to be available in four colour options — Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, and Orchid Purple. Based on the reports, it is suggested that the series may bring two new models — the Realme 16 Pro and the Realme 16 Pro+.

Based on the leaks and rumours, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution at 1280 x 2800 pixels with 120Hz refresh rate. Talking about the cameras, it may feature a 200MP telephoto camera.

While the processor is unknown, it is said to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phones will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 out of the box. Reports say that it may get 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

The rest of the details of specifications, features and price will be revealed by launch day.