Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16 Pro+ Price Leaked Ahead Of India Launch; Hike Expected?

As the new year begins, Realme is all set to unveil its 16 series, which is expected to bring two major phones – the Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+. The tech giant has already confirmed that the series will debut in India on 6th January, 2026. While the teasers and leaks have already revealed the expected specifications, design and features. Now, a latest leak has shed light on the expected price of the Realme 16 Pro series. Also Read: Realme Neo 8 Could Launch In January 2026 With Flagship-Level Specs: All We Know

As per a tipster, Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the Realme 16 Pro and 16 Pro+ will be available in three variants each. Here is an estimate of the costs. Also Read: Year Ender 2025: 8 Best Phones Under Rs 1 Lakh In 2025

Realme 16 Pro Series Price Leak

According to the latest leak, the Realme 16 Pro 5G could start at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher variants are tipped to be priced at:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 33,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 36,999

However, the top-end Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could launch at:

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 41,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

Some rumours also hint that there will be an offline pre-booking freebie, where select buyers may get merchandise like a backpack. However, it’s still unclear whether this offer will apply nationwide or remain limited to certain stores. As always, these are leaked prices, so take them with a pinch of salt until Realme makes things official.

Talking about the quick comparison with its predecessor, know that the Realme 15 Pro was launched at Rs 33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 35,999 and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant for Rs 38,999.

Realme 16 Pro Series: Everything That We Know

Apart from the pricing, there is a lot about the upcoming phones that is already official. Both the Realme 16 Pro and Pro+ are confirmed to come with a 200MP primary camera. Realme says that the phones will debut the new LumaColor IMAGE system, which is said to reduce over-processed photos and keep colours looking more natural.

Battery life is another big highlight as the entire series may pack a 7,000mAh battery. Under the hood, the Realme 16 Pro+ is tipped to pack the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Realme 16 Pro could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max.