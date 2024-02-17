Realme 12 Plus 5G to be company's next mid-ranger with vegan leather design

Realme India has announced it is coming up with what it is calling “one more plus,” possibly hinting at a new smartphone that will feature a vegan leather finish on the back. While the brand is not naming the phone at this point, its Malaysian counterpart has scheduled the launch of a new Realme 12 Plus 5G. It looks like Realme India is talking about the same phone. The Realme 12 Plus 5G is coming to Malaysia on February 29, and the brand has already confirmed the looks and key features to hype up the phone.

According to Realme Malaysia’s Facebook page, the Realme 12+ 5G will be available in beige and green colours, both featuring vegan leather texture on the back. The specifications of the phone are not confirmed yet, but rumours are rife about that. Moreover, the teaser Realme India dropped on X says the upcoming phone will be “the ultimate value mid-ranger,” which, at least, confirms the price category the phone will be placed in.

The Realme 12 Plus 5G is likely to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. It will also pack a 5000mAh battery inside with fast-charging support. The Realme 12 Plus 5G will likely be about 7.87mm thick and weigh around 190 grams. There may be a 50MP main camera on the back of the phone, alongside an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The report suggested the international model of the Realme 12 Plus 5G will have a 64MP main camera, instead. For selfies, it may have a 16MP camera.

Realme 12 Plus 5G’s India launch is likely to happen around the same time as the Malaysia launch, but it is also possible the timeline extends to March. Once launched, the Realme 12 Plus 5G will join the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, which arrived in India last month for under Rs 30,000.