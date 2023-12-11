After teasing the smartphone for a short period, Poco has officially revealed the Poco C65 in all its glory. The phone’s launch date alongside its design and availability has been revealed. It will be released later this week and will arrive in the budget segment. Some of its highlights will be dual cameras, a high refresh rate display, and fancy colors.

Poco C65 India launch date and availability

Poco C65 will launch on December 15 in India. It will be made available for purchase on Flipkart. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the budget segment and will sit under the M series of phones.

READ MORE Top smartphone available under Rs 15,000 during Flipkart sale

Expect the device to be around the Rs 10,000 price range considering its global price tag of $129 (roughly Rs 10,700).

The promotional poster shared by Poco reveals one of the shades in which the handset will debut – Purple. It’s available globally in Black and Blue alongside this color, so we should expect more colors here.

Poco C65 specifications (expected)

Poco’s next smartphone in India will be a C series device so expect modest internals. The shared poster reveals the camera design and the sensor, but there’s nothing else that it shows. However, judging by its design, it’s the same Poco C65 launched globally. That said, we know its specifications.

The Poco C65 that’s available globally has a 6.74-inch dot drop display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. It has a 90Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of typical brightness, and DC dimming support. It also features Gorilla Glass protection.

The smartphone boasts a dual-rear camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both the front and the rear cameras can shoot 1080p videos at 30fps.

Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. Thanks to that chipset, it’s clear that the Poco C65 is a 4G-only handset. Expect the same with the Indian unit. The smartphone has up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage.

Coming to the battery, it packs a 5,000mAh cell and has support for 18W PD fast charging. It has a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm jack for audio. The device comes with GNSS options like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for added security. It boots on MIUI 14 based on Android 14 OS.