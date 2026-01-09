Pixel 9 Series Could Soon Support AirDrop File Sharing Via Quick Share

Google may be getting ready to bring AirDrop-style file sharing to the Pixel 9 series, expanding a feature that was earlier limited to its latest phones. New findings suggest that the company is working on enabling file transfers between Pixel phones and iPhones using Quick Share, something Pixel 9 users have been waiting for since the feature was first announced. Also Read: Gmail To Get THESE Gemini AI Features: What’s New And How They Help

What’s Changing With Quick Share

Back in November, Google confirmed that Android phones could share files wirelessly with iPhones using Quick Share and Apple's AirDrop. At the time, this capability was introduced only on the Pixel 10 lineup, with Google saying support for more devices would come later.

Now, that expansion appears to be underway. A closer look at a recent Android Canary build shows new system components that seem to prepare Quick Share for cross-platform file transfers on the Google Pixel 9 models.

Evidence Found in Android Canary Build

The discovery was made while examining the latest Android Canary build, where new system files linked to Quick Share were spotted on Pixel 9 devices. These files are said to be required for sending files from an Android phone to an iPhone using AirDrop compatibility.

These files were not found in earlier software versions for the Pixel 9 series. They are not present on older models like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which points to a gradual rollout. The Pixel 9a is also expected to miss out for now.

The feature has not been tested yet in a real-world setup between a Pixel 9 phone and an iPhone. Still, the fact that these files have appeared suggests Google is actively working on it.

How Cross-Platform Sharing Works

When enabled, this feature allows Quick Share to work with AirDrop’s “Everyone for 10 minutes” mode. Google has previously said the system relies on a direct peer-to-peer connection, rather than routing files through a server. Shared files are not sent to a server or stored online. The transfer happens locally between the two devices.

The same method is expected to work with iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which would make it easier for Pixel users to share files with Apple devices without using third-party apps.

When Could It Roll Out?

Google has not shared any timeline for when this feature will reach a stable build for Pixel 9 users. It could arrive through a future Android update or as part of a larger software release later on.