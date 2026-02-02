Oppo K14x launch date in India confirmed for February 10: Design, specs, cameras, price - all you can expect

Oppo is all set to launch the new model, Oppo K14x, while expanding the K-series in India. The tech giant has officially confirmed that the smartphone will launch on February 10, and a dedicated microsite is already live on Flipkart, which suggests that the phone will be available first on the e-commerce platform. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

It comes as a successor to last year’s Oppo K13x 5G with some notable upgrades. While we will have to wait for the official unveiling for final details, the company has already teased several key features ahead of the launch. Here’s everything we know so far. Also Read: 8 best Vivo X200T alternatives to buy under Rs 60,000

Oppo K14x: Design, specs, and more

Based on the teaser images, the Oppo K14x is expected to retain the brand’s familiar design language with flat edges and a rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module. The phone is also tipped to offer IP65 dust and water resistance along with MIL-STD 810-H durability certification. The Oppo K14x is confirmed to feature a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 1125 nits.

Under the hood, the device will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with ColorOS 15. For photography, Oppo has confirmed a 50MP main rear camera supported by AI-based imaging tools. Apart from these, the biggest highlight of all the specifications is the large 6,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and the company claims it can deliver up to 17.6 hours of YouTube playback and over 16 hours of navigation.

Oppo K14x India launch

Oppo has locked in February 10 as the launch date for the K14x in India at 12 PM IST. The smartphone will follow the Oppo K13x 5G, which debuted at a starting price of Rs 11,999.

Although the official pricing is still under wraps, the new model is expected to sit in a similar price bracket. All we can do is wait for the official launch.