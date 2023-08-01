Oppo has officially launched the all-new Oppo A78 4G smartphone in India. This comes as an addition to the 5G version of the phone that’s currently retailing on Flipkart and offline retail stores. The 4G version is priced similarly but offers some notable additions like an in-display fingerprint scanner, an FHD+ panel, and others.

Oppo A78 4G India price, colors, and availability

The Oppo A78 4G is priced at Rs 17,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The device comes in Aqua Green and Mist Blue color options. The smartphone is already available for purchase on Flipkart, at Oppo stores, and at authorized retail stores in the country.

Buyers will also get 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 1,500 via leading bank cards like SBI, Kotak Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, and One Card. This offer will be valid for a no-cost EMI option for up to 3 months. Oppo is also offering exchange and loyalty bonuses of up to Rs 500 from offline and online stores.

Oppo A78 4G specifications and features

The Oppo A78 4G comes with a similar design footprint as the Oppo A78 5G. It features a slightly smaller screen of 6.43 inches. It is a punch-hole panel with Full-HD+ resolution. The AMOLED screen has up to 90Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device sports a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP main lens having f/1.8 aperture. It has a 2MP secondary camera for clicking portrait images. There’s an LED flash unit below the camera lenses. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera for clicking selfies. The device is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps from the rear as well as the front camera.

At the helm, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 8GB of ram and 128GB of internal storage. It also supports the virtual RAM feature and has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. Oppo claims that the phone can be charged to the brim in around 45 minutes. Lastly, the phone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and has ColorOS 13 on top.