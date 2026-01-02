OnePlus Nord 6 Moves Closer To Launch With New Certification Listing: What To Expect

The OnePlus Nord 6 has been spotted on another certification website, suggesting that the phone’s launch may be getting closer. The device has now appeared on the UAE’s TDRA certification platform, after being listed earlier on Malaysia’s SIRIM database. Also Read: OnePlus 16 Leak Hints At 200Hz+ Refresh Rate Screen, 200MP Camera: What To Expect

With certifications showing up in multiple regions, the Nord 6 appears to be moving through the usual regulatory process ahead of a wider release.

TDRA Listing Confirms Model Number

The TDRA listing confirms the OnePlus Nord 6 name along with the model number CPH2795. The same model number was also seen on the SIRIM certification last month, confirming that both listings point to the same device.

Like most certification databases, the TDRA listing does not share any information about the phone’s design or hardware. It only confirms the product name and model number required for approval in that market.

Likely Based on a China Model

The OnePlus Nord 6 is said to be based on a China-only OnePlus phone, possibly the OnePlus Turbo 6 or the OnePlus Ace 6. OnePlus has followed this route earlier as well, launching phones in China first and later bringing them to global markets under the Nord lineup with a few changes.

If the same approach is used this time, the Nord 6 is expected to offer upgrades over the Nord 5, mainly in terms of performance and battery size.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications (Leaked)

What has surfaced so far suggests the OnePlus Nord 6 could feature a large OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a high refresh rate. The display size is said to be around 6.8 inches.

The phone is also expected to run on a Snapdragon 8-series processor. Some leaks mention the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, while others point to the Snapdragon 8 Elite. Memory options could go up to 16GB of RAM, with storage going up to 512GB.

Camera information is still limited. The Nord 6 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor along with an ultra-wide camera. A front camera in the 16MP to 32MP range is also expected.

Battery capacity could be one of the key upgrades. Leaks point to a large battery, possibly between 7,800mAh and 9,000mAh, along with fast wired charging support. The Nord 6 is expected to ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS.

OnePlus has not confirmed any launch date yet. More details are expected to surface as the phone clears additional certifications.