OnePlus will launch at least three devices today in India including the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 Lite, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r.

OnePlus has scheduled a launch today in India for the unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 3. The company will also launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r. The two phones will come with a similar design but differ significantly in specs and pricing. While OnePlus hasn’t revealed all details about the phones, it has given us some piecemeal information. That, plus the certifications and leaks have revealed plenty of details about the upcoming models.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the expected specifications of the phones. Let’s also see how you can watch the launch Livestream today.

READ MORE OnePlus Nord 3 to launch on July 5 in India: Check specs

OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 India launch: How to watch Livestream

OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 will be launched today at 7 PM IST. Those interested to watch the Livestream can tap on the preview below.

As said above, OnePlus will also unveil the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r at the event.

OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3, Nord Buds 2r: Expected price

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. Rumors have it that the base variant of the phone will start at Rs 32,999. This time around, it is said to arrive in a 16GB RAM variant.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is expected to be priced under Rs 30,000. It could start at Rs 23,999 for the base variant, as per a tipster.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r may arrive at a price of Rs 2,299. For comparison, the Nord Buds 2 cost Rs 2,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 and Nord CE 3 specifications

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to feature a 6.74-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole will likely hold a 16MP camera for clicking selfies. There will be a triple camera system on the back. The setup will be led by a 50MP main OIS lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor.

The smartphone is rumored to come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We expect it to also come in 8GB or 12GB of RAM variants. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The device will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.72-inch AMOLED display. The punch-hole panel will have a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. OnePlus may offer a 50MP triple-rear camera system and a 16MP camera on the front for selfies. It may come powered by a Snapdragon 782G mid-range processor. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with some sort of fast charging support.

About the OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, the TWS earbuds are expected to feature 12.4mm drivers and have an IP55 rating. There are scant details about the earbuds, so let’s wait for today’s launch to learn more.