As we get closer to August, more details about OnePlus’ first foldable phone are emerging. While previously, it was said to be called the OnePlus V Fold, new rumors suggested its name to be OnePlus Open. Well, now it’s official. OnePlus itself has confirmed the name of its upcoming foldable to be OnePlus Open.

READ MORE OnePlus Open to be the brand's first foldable smartphone

OnePlus Open moniker confirmed: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus on Twitter has tweeted saying “We OPEN when others FOLD” signaling its upcoming foldable’s name to be OnePlus Open. This will be the brand’s first folding phone and it may borrow some of its design elements from the Oppo Find N2. For the unversed, OnePlus and Oppo now work jointly since both come under the BBK electronics brand.

Having said that, the OnePlus Open will have a book-style folding design. It may as well come with somewhat similar dimensions to the Find N2. This also makes sense since the Find N2 folding phone is exclusive to the Chinese market. The OnePlus Open will likely be made available globally. We can also expect it to arrive in India.

Some leaks have already revealed the details of the upcoming OnePlus Open. The OnePlus Open is expected to feature a large form factor. It is anticipated to have a 7.8-inch primary display with a 1900 x 2100 pixels resolution. This will be an LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate support. There may be a 6.3-inch secondary panel, placed on the outside. It will also likely be an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

As for performance, the foldable phone is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It may arrive with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device may come with a 4,800mAh battery. It will likely have some sort of fast-charging support. Rumors suggest a 67W fast charging. This isn’t the fast OnePlus has. The OnePlus 11, for instance, has 100W fast charging speed.

The device may have up to three cameras on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX890 main lens. It may also have a 48MP ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Expect it to have a 32MP camera for selfies on the primary panel. It will likely have a 20MP selfie camera on the cover screen placed inside the punch-hole.

There’s no official date for the OnePlus Open’s launch, but if we go by the leaks, it will be unveiled in August. Upon launch, it will go against the likes of the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Google Pixel Fold, and others.