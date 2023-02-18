comscore OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may launch soon Price in India, OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may launch soon Reviews and Specs (18th February 2023) | Techlusive India
According to a new leak, OnePlus is planning another version of the Ace 2 with a Dimensity processor instead of Snapdragon.

OnePlus launched the Ace 2 smartphone in China earlier this month. The same phone debuted in international markets, such as India, as the OnePlus 11R. One of the significant features of the OnePlus Ace 2 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, but OnePlus may be planning to give your options here. A new report has claimed that a OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may be in the works.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station (via Mydrivers), OnePlus is planning another version of the Ace 2 with a Dimensity processor instead of Snapdragon. The leak highlighted that a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor will power the new version of the OnePlus Ace 2. This chipset is made using TSMC’s 4nm process and was launched last year as MediaTek’s top-of-the-line offering. But this is not all. The OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may also come with a 1.5K flat-screen display, unlike the curved one on the regular OnePlus Ace 2.

The rest of the specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may remain the same as the regular one. That means the rumoured phone will have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1450 nits of peak brightness, and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. You can expect it to come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. On the back, the Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The front camera on the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may carry a 16-megapixel sensor. It may come running Android 13-based ColorOS 13, and powering it may be a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging technology. The OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition may also come with the 5177 sq. mm. eight-channel heat dissipation VC cooling for when the CPU resources are being used at their full capacity.

According to the tipster, the price of the OnePlus Ace 2 Dimensity Edition will also be lower than that of the regular variant, which costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 34,100).

  • Published Date: February 18, 2023 11:54 AM IST
