Nothing Phone 2 — the successor to the company’s first smartphone Phone 1 — is coming sometime during the summer this year. In a Twitter announcement, Nothing dropped the first teaser for its upcoming phone. While the caption says ‘Premium’, the attached video shows a blinking red LED light. It could mean the Nothing Phone 2 will pack more premium specifications, as well as a LED notification light on the back. Also Read - Nothing Phone 1 will soon get Android 14 update but there's a catch

The announcement goes in line with previous leaks that suggested the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 will take place sometime between July and September. An exact date or timeline is unclear, but we are at least sure of the launch window. Nothing chief executive Carl Pei, who previously co-founded OnePlus, previously talked about the Nothing Phone 2 in what was the first confirmation for the Phone 1 successor. He later announced a partnership with Qualcomm for a Snapdragon 8 series chipset. Also Read - Nothing planning to expand offline footprint in India as it gears for Phone 2 launch

Nothing’s teaser hints at some sort of improvement to the Glyph design that the company’s first smartphone Phone 1 has. That means while the Phone 2 will have a transparent design, there will be changes to the patterns to make the overall look slightly, if not entirely, different. Not to forget the LED notification light, which the teaser video (embedded above) hints at. Since the company’s marketing pitch for the Phone 2 includes the word ‘Premium’, we may be looking at a metal trim and wireless charging support, as well.

The teaser does not talk about the specifications, but a report by MySmartPrice earlier this year talked about a model number A065 on one of the certification websites. It belongs to Nothing, giving rise to the speculation that it is the Phone 2. The report also suggested the specifications, such as at least 12GB of RAM with support for virtual RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery, and an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Following Nothing’s partnership with Qualcomm for a Snapdragon 8 series chipset, rumours are rife that the Phone 2 could use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Pei previously said that the US will be a priority market for the brand, which makes things a bit unclear for the India launch of the phone. We will find out more about the Nothing Phone 2 in the coming days.