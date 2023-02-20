Nokia X30 5G goes on sale in India: Check price, specs

HMD Global launched the Nokia X30 5G in India last week. Now, a week after its launch, the phone will be up for purchase in India. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the Nokia X30 5G via Nokia India’s official India website nokia.com and Amazon India at a price of Rs 48,999 for the single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. Also Read - Google Contacts now let you add, edit contacts from sidebar

On Nokia India’s official site, HMD Global is giving the Nokia Comfort Earbuds worth Rs 2,799 and a 33W charger worth Rs 2,999 at no extra cost. Amazon India, on the other hand, is shipping the 33W Nokia Fast Wall Charger free with every Nokia X30 5G. Additionally, the e-retailer is offering an additional discount of Rs 2,000 on payments made via select bank credit cards. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new stickers for avatar pack on iOS, Android

It is worth noting that the Nokia X30 5G was up for pre-ordering in India starting February 15, 2023. At the time of pre-booking, HMD Global was offering pre-booking benefits worth Rs 6,500 on the purchase of every Nokia X30 5G smartphone. Also, the company will start shipping the phone to all the customers who pre-booked the device starting February 21.

Nokia X30 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia X30 5G comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a screen refresh rate of 90Hz, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space and it runs the Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Talking about cameras, the Nokia X30 5G smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP big pixel PureView OIS camera with support for Corning Gorilla Glass with DX+, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front it has a 16MP selfie camera.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Nokia X30 5G features support for Bluetooth v5.1, eSIM, USB Type-C and dual-band WiFi. For audio it has two microphones and a speaker with support for OZO Spatial Audio capture with wind noise reduction, aptX HD, aptX Classic, and aptX Adaptive. It is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for a 33W charger.