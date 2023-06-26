comscore
    Motorola Moto G32 now comes in two new colours: Price, sale details

    Moto G32 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor.

    • Published: June 26, 2023 4:51 PM IST

    Highlights

    • Moto G32 smartphone is now available in four colour variants.
    • Moto G32 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999.
    • Moto G32 is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor.
    Moto G32

    Motorola has announced two new colour variants for its Moto G32 smartphone. The smartphone is now available in Rose Gold and Satin Maroon colours. 

    Moto G32 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by Snapdragon 680 Octa-core processor. In addition to this, the smartphone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a 50 MP quad-function camera system, a 16MP selfie camera and much more. 

    Moto G32 smartphone price and availability

    Moto G32 smartphone is now available in four colour variants- Rose Gold, Satin Maroon, Mineral Grey, and Satin Silver. The smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 11,999 and is available for purchase beginning 12 PM, June 26 via Flipkart and Motorola.in.  

    Moto G32 specifications

    Processor, storage and operating system

    Moto G32 is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor with 2.4GHz octa-core Kryo 265 CPU and 1115 MHz Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 12. 

    Display

    Moto G32 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. 

    Camera

    Moto G32 features a three-camera set up at the back. It has a 50MP main sensor, 8Mp depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, Moto G32 gets a 16MP sensor. 

    Audio 

    Moto G32 comes with dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headset jack and two microphones. 

    Battery

    Moto G32 comes with a 5000mAh battery and 33W charger. 

    Dimensions

    Moto G32 measures 161.78mm in height, 73.84mm in width and 8.49mm in thickness. The smartphone weighs 184g and comes with IP 52 water protection. 

    Connectivity

    Moto G32 features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS and Galileo for location service. The smartphone supports two nano SIMs and one microSD card. 

    Meanwhile, Motorola Edge 40 5G was launched last month with three color options: Reseda Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue. Now, there is a new color to choose from: Viva Magenta. This is the most eye-catching color of the device. The price is the same as the other colors: Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

    The Motorola Edge 40 5G is the successor of the Edge 30 5G. It is a mid-range smartphone with unique features such as a 144Hz display and a vegan leather back design for some colors. The smartphone has a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout and curved edges. The edges will glow when you receive calls or messages. Motorola calls it a 3D curved panel.

