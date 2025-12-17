Moto G Power 2026 Launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and 50-Megapixel Camera

Moto has launched a new smartphone in the selected market, dubbed Moto G Power (2026), with several enhanced features and upgrades. The smartphone packs various interesting specifications, including a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, a 50-megapixel camera, and more. However, the phone is currently available in Canada and the US and in the future the brand will make it available in India too. The smartphone is a successor to the Moto G Power 2025 version.

Moto G Power 2026 Price

The Moto G Power 2026 is priced at $299.99, approximately Rs 27,100 in India and CAD 449.99, roughly Rs 29,550 in Canada. The price is set for its single variant of 8GB+128GB. Moto has launched this new smartphone I two color options, including Evening Blue and Pure Cashmere.

The first sale of the Moto G Power 2026 will start on January 8 and can be purchased via the company’s official site and other e-commerce sites.

Moto G Power 2026 Specifications

Under the hood, the Moto G Power 2026 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on the Android 16. For display, it features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen along with 2388×1080 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

As far as photography is concerned, the Moto G Power 2026 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For clicking selfies, you will get a 32-megapixel front camera. The camera offers several AI features, including Portrait Mode, Shop Optimisation, Auto Night Vision, and more.

To power the phone, the company has given a 5,200mAh battery along with 30W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging.