Motorola Edge 40 Neo launch: Motorola has launched its new Motorola Edge 40 Neo smartphone in India today. The newly launched smartphone is a new addition to the Motorola Edge lineup in India. This lineup also includes Motorola Edge 40, which was released on May 23 this year in India. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is equipped with IP68 underwater protection and can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, along with up to 30 minutes of submersion in 1.5 meters of fresh water, as per the company’s claim. Some of the other highlights of Motorola Edge 40 Neo include MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, Android 13 operating system, Pantone curate colours, 144Hz 10bits curved display, and more.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo India Price

The Edge 40 Neo is available in three colours in India including Pantone Caneel Bay, Pantone Black Beauty and Pantone Soothing Sea. The newly launched smartphone is available in two different RAM and storage configurations. The Motorola Edge 40 Neo 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 25,999. Motorola is offering special festival discounts with these smartphones, and it is available at a special price of Rs 20,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and Rs 22,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo will go on sale from September 28 at 7 PM on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website and leading retail stores. Interested buyers can also avail Rs 1,000 additional discount on exchange and a Rs 1,000 bank discount on selected banks.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications

The Edge 40 Neo is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7030 processor, which is based on 6nm technology coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on the Android 13 operating system and has a 6.55-inch pOLED endless edge display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Coming to the camera, the newly launched smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back. It has a 50MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, OIS and more. It also has a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, the smartphone has a 32MP camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Edge 40 Neo packs a 5000mAh battery and 68W fast charger. It can last for up to 36 hours as per the company’s claim. In addition to this, the newly launched smartphone also supports Dolby Atmos, 5G, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and location services including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and more.

This smartphone is IP68 rated for water protection and measures up to 159.63mm in length, 71.99mm in width and 7.79mm in thickness. It weighs up to 172g.