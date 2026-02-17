Lava Bold N2 launched in India with 5,000mAh battery and 13MP rear camera

Lava has introduced a new affordable smartphone in India, dubbed Lava Bold N2, catering to budget segment buyers. If you are looking for a new smartphone under Rs 10,000, then you can onsider buying this newly launched Lava Bold N2. The device comes with essential features at a low price. It will be available online later this month.

Lava Bold N2 Price in India and Availability

The Lava Bold N2 is priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone will go on sale on February 27. It will be available exclusively on Amazon.

Customers can choose between two color options: Indus Black and Siachen White. Lava is also offering free doorstep service for buyers in India.

Lava Bold N2 Specifications

The Lava Bold N2 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen has a waterdrop notch design. The company claims the phone has an IP64 rating. This means it can resist dust and minor water splashes.The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. This allows quick and secure unlocking.

The Lava Bold N2 runs on Android 15 Go edition. Lava says the phone offers a clean Android experience without ads or unnecessary apps.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc SC9863A processor. It is an octa-core chipset designed for entry-level smartphones. The phone includes 4GB RAM and supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 4GB. Storage is limited to 64GB but can handle basic daily tasks.

For optics, the Lava Bold N2 comes with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera. It also includes a secondary sensor, though its details are not specified. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel front camera.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery.