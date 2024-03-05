Lava on Tuesday launched the Blaze Curve 5G smartphone in India. The all-new Lava Blaze Curve 5G is a budget smartphone with a curved display, triple cameras, and a Dimensity processor. The smartphone comes with a clean back design and has a big battery with 33W fast charging support. It comes in two shades and will go on sale next week.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G India price, colours, and availability

The Blaze Curve 5G is priced starting at Rs 17,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone comes in two colour options, namely, Iron Glass and Viridian Glass. It will go on sale starting March 11 on Amazon and Lava e-store. It will also be available at Lava-authorized retail stores in India.

The smartphone will go against the likes of Redmi Note 13 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, and the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G specifications and features

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. It is the brand’s cheapest curved-screen display device. It is a punch-hole screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support. The screen has 800 nits of max brightness under sunlight. The punch-hole holds a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It has Screen Flash support for clicking selfies in low-light environments.

There’s a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The main lens is a Sony sensor, however, its type isn’t disclosed. Lava has offered camera features like Slow motion, Timelapse, Pro, Macro, Night mode, Portrait, AI, and others. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps.

The Blaze Curve 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset that is said to have an AnTuTu score of 570k+. This is the same chip as the Lava Agni 2, which was launched last year in the country. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256G of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The RAM is expandable up to an additional 8GB with the help of the virtual RAM feature. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The device boots on Android 13 OS out of the box and is promised to receive 3 years of security updates. Lava claims that it’s the clean Android OS and there are no ads or bloatware of any sort. It has a stereo speaker setup backed by Dolby Atmos audio.