Redmi Note 13 series launch: Xiaomi today launched the Redmi Note 13 series in India. This series is the successor to last year’s Redmi Note 12 series that arrived in India in January 2023 at a starting price of Rs 17,999. Just like the Redmi Note 12 series, the newly launched Redmi Note 13 series consists of three models, that is, the Redmi Note 13, the Redmi Note 13 Pro and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. All these three smartphones come with 5G connectivity.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G specifications

The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G sports what Xiaomi describes as the ‘Fusion Design’ that incorporates the colour block trend at the back. It comes in Fusion Purple colour variant with vegan leather finish, Fusion Black and Fusion White colour variants. Additionally, it comes with curved-edge design, and IP68 dust and water-resistant coating.

On the display front, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour gamut, 3D curved glass with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Additionally, it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 200MP lens with Samsung’s HP3 sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. The primary rear camera also has OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) and HDR.

Talking about processing capabilities, the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset that is coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 image processor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W HyperCharge capabilities, which the company says can charge the phone 100 percent in just 19 minutes.

