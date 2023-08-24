Reliance Jio in collaboration with Karbonn launched a new 4G feature phone last month in India. The Karbonn Jio Bharat 4G feature phone is for users who are yet to get access to 4G phones. Jio didn’t officially reveal the price and availability details of the phone at launch, but now, its sale date and pricing details have been revealed.

READ MORE Jio launches Jio Bharat Phone platform in India to turn feature phones into smartphones: Check details

Karbonn Jio Bharat 4G phone price in India, availability

The Jio Bharat 4G feature phone is priced at Rs 999 and will go on sale on August 28 at 12 PM. It will be available for purchase in Grey & Red, White & Red, and Black & Grey color options in the offline market. It’s unclear if it will be available in third-party retail outlets.

Karbonn Jio Bharat 4G phone Highlights

Display – 1.77-inch TFT display

Camera – VGA camera

UPI payment – Supports UPI payment via JioPay

Apps – JioCinema, JioSaavn, FM Radio

Language support – 23 language

Single monthly plan – Rs 123 plan for 28 days

Karbonn Jio Bharat 4G phone specs and features

The Jio Bharat 4G phone has the same form factor as the Jio Bharat V2. It comes with curved sides and an overall rounded design. The phone has a plastic build and boasts the Karbonn branding on the back. It has a 1.77-inch TFT display. There’s a single VGA camera on the back next to the speaker grille. It has a flashlight at the top for dark environments.

The feature phone comes with an FM radio app which will work when connected to 3.5mm earphones. It comes with apps like JioCinema and JioSaavn and also has a browser. It also has support for UPI payments via the JioPay app.

Karbonn Jio Bharat 4G phone recharge plans

The 4G feature phone has a single monthly recharge plan of Rs 123 for 28 days. It is an unlimited plan that offers unlimited voice calls and 0.5GB of data per day. The annual plan costs Rs 1,234 which offers the same benefits.

It is worth noting that Jio also has the Jio Bharat V2 4G feature phone. It comes with a similar set of features but has a flat design. The mobile phone also supports UPI payments, has a VGA camera, and comes with 23 built-in languages. It is priced at Rs 999 and comes in Ash Blue and Solor Black color options.