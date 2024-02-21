iQOO has confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. No, it’s not the iQOO Neo 9 Pro mid-range smartphone. While that device is launching tomorrow, the company has another device up in line to arrive later in the country. iQOO will launch the iQOO Z9 5G soon in India and it has revealed its design and key details. Let’s take a look.

iQOO Z9 5G India launch timeline, price range, colours

iQOO has created a microsite for the upcoming iQOO Z9 5G smartphone. The company hasn’t revealed the price range of the device, but it is expected to go official in March.

The smartphone will likely be launched under the Rs 25,000 price range. Expect it to have several launch offers making its final price competitive. It will launch in Green colour among others, as confirmed by the company.

Upon launch, the smartphone will compete with the likes of phones from Poco, Redmi, Realme, OnePlus, Samsung, and others.

iQOO Z9 5G specifications and features

iQOO Z9 5G will be a successor to the iQOO Z8 which was launched in China last year. In India, it will be succeeding the iQOO Z7 5G which was launched in early 2023 in the country.

iQOO has confirmed that the Z9 5G will come with a mid-range chipset. It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra chipset. It’s an octa-core SoC which we saw in the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G from last year. The device with this chip is advertised to have scored 734k points on AnTuTu.

Recently, the smartphone made it to the Geekbench portal revealing 8GB of RAM. We expect it to come with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone will likely boo on Android 14 OS and have FuntouchOS 14 on top.

Further, the smartphone will be equipped with a dual camera system on the back. It will have a Sony IMX882 main lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. As for the battery, the device may pack massive battery-sized 6,000mAh, as per the rumours. It may have some sort of fast charging support on top of it.

As for the display, the smartphone is expected to have a large OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Some of the phone’s connectivity options will likely be dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. Other features of the device could be a fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers.