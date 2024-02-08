Vivo’s spin-off brand iQOO has scheduled to launch its next mid-range smartphone dubbed iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G on February 22. Ahead of its launch, the smartphone was scheduled to go up for pre-booking today. As scheduled, the Neo 9 Pro is now available for pre-booking online. There are a few pre-booking benefits which buyers can enjoy while purchasing the phone upon launch. Let’s take a look at the details.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G pre-booking benefits

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G can be pre-booked on Amazon for Rs 999. Those who pre-book the smartphone will get an extra Rs 1,000 off while purchasing the phone. They will also be entitled to receive a total of 2 years of warranty, up from the usual 1 year.

Additionally, there will be exclusive launch day offers like an instant Bank discount, No-cost EMI, and exchange bonus.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G India price (expected)

Since you will be pre-booking the device, it’s better to get an idea of the pricing of the smartphone. The Neo 9 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000. With bank offers, it may be available for around Rs 35,000.

The device will be available in 8GB RAM + 256GB of base RAM and storage configuration. Expect it to also have 12GB variant.

iQOO previously revealed that the Neo 9 Pro 5G will be launching in two colour options in India dubbed Conqueror Black and dual-tone Red.

iQOO Neo 9 Pro 5G specifications

iQOO has confirmed that the Neo 9 Pro 5G will come with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It will be an LTPO AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 2160 PWM dimming. The screen will have 1.54mm ultra-narrow side bezels and will boast a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

The smartphone will feature a dual camera system on the back with a 50MP Sony IMX920 main lens. The main lens will have OIS support and will be capable of shooting 4K resolution videos at night and 8K videos in the daytime. It will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. There will be a single camera on the front for selfies.

Powering the handset will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core chipset. It will also come with the iQOO Supercomputing chip. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device will pack a big 5,160mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The battery is said to charge up to 50 percent with just 11 minutes of charging. The smartphone will likely boot on Androdi 14 OS out of the box with FuntouchOS on top. It will have an under-display fingerprint scanner for added security.